Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler kindle dating rumours

Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler have been spotted out in New York City together.

The pair, who've previously sparked romance rumours, star together in the upcoming film, Caught Stealing.

Multiple sources revealed to Page Six that the duo had been seen together at immersive theatre company Punchdrunk's latest production, Viola's Room, at the Shed in Hudson Yards, and that they were spotted going into the edgy show together, and also heading out into the night afterwards.

They reportedly attended the show in the company of their Caught Stealing director Darren Aronofsky.

In April, the New York Post reported that rumours about the possible pairing had started while they were filming Caught Stealing. They were allegedly seen kissing on the set as cameras rolled in October 2024, a month before filming wrapped.

Kravitz called off her engagement to Channing Tatum that same month after three years of dating.

Butler and his former flame, model Kaia Gerber, reportedly called it quits toward the end of 2024, also after three years of dating.

In their upcoming film, Butler stars as a former baseball player who is plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of 1990s New York.

The stars have yet to address the romance buzz.