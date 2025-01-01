I know What You Did Last Summer reboot underwhelms at box office

I Know What You Did Last Summer has failed to bring back the box office magic.

The latest instalment of the legacy slasher, starring Freddie Prinze Jr and Jennifer Love Hewitt, opened to a lukewarm $13 million (£9.7 million) in the US.

This is a sharp contrast to the original 1997 film, which grossed more than $125 million (£93 million) worldwide.

The original film follows four friends who cover up a hit-and-run, only to be stalked a year later by a hook-wielding figure who knows what they did.

The 2025 reboot follows the now-adult survivors, who find themselves drawn back into a fresh cycle of terror after a new group of teens faces eerily similar threats.

I Know What You Did Last Summer mark two landed in third place, narrowly beating out Smurfs and the Western Eddington.

The Rihanna-led animated Smurfs movie opened to a soft $11 million (£8.2 million) despite its A-list voice cast; while Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, debuted with a sluggish $4.2 million (£3.1 million).

Meanwhile, Superman continued to fly high, hauling in a global total of more than $400 million (£298 million) so far.

The reboot is a crucial win for Warner Bros, which is betting on the film to launch a new era of DC superheroes.

Spin-offs such as Supergirl and Clayface are already in the pipeline, along with a rebooted Wonder Woman.