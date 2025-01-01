The Smurfs star Rihanna identifies with Smurfette 'a lot'

Rihanna feels she identifies with Smurfette "a lot".

The 37-year-old singer voiced the blonde-haired blue cartoon character in the 2025 musical-fantasy-comedy film Smurfs, and Rihanna admits she shares her alter-ego's tough, fearless and determined character traits.

She told the new issue of Britain's HELLO! magazine: "She's still a girl's girl but she is also tough, which I love.

"She's not afraid of anything, or anyone. She's a leader, determined, and she never gives up. I really feel like I identify with her a lot."

Rihanna - who owns the cosmetics Fenty Beauty brand, and the Savage X Fenty lingerie label - added: "She's a beautician and an aesthetician too, so it felt like we have a lot in common.

"I've always identified with Smurfette, right back to when I was four or five years old, so when this opportunity came up, I just couldn't believe it.

"It's a dream come true."

The performer thinks little girls will want to aspire to be like Smurfette after they have seen the movie.

She added: "She's real and accessible, and you're charmed by her.

"Little girls are going to believe they can be her or be friends with her."

Despite having had previous movie roles, including DreamWorks' Home as the voice of Gratuity 'Tip' Tucci, Rihanna feels "much more confident" as a musician than an actor.

She explained: "I feel much more confident as a musician than I do with acting.

"I have so much respect for actors, and it's definitely very intimidating to be amongst them. It's scary.

"But I think as long as I work at it, I don't see why I wouldn't do film. I've had fun experiences so far."

Rihanna says her sons, RZA, three, and Riot, 23 months - who she has with her husband, 36-year-old rapper A$AP Rocky - cannot wait to see Smurfs.

She said: "They're excited about it.

"To be there with them to see Smurfette on screen with my voice coming out of her mouth is a huge moment. It's fun to share this with them."

The film sees the Smurfs rescue Papa Smurf (John Goodman) after evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel (both voiced by JP Karliak) take him. And with the help from new pals, they "must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe".

Rihanna - who contributed music to the film's soundtrack - hopes the movie will make audiences realise that they can achieve anything in life, as well as the importance of teamwork.

She said: "I hope they have fun watching it and come away with the positive message that, to achieve anything in life, [it] takes a team.

"We all need a strong team around us. I know I do."