Actor Tom Troupe dies aged 97

Actor Tom Troupe has died at the age of 97.

The stage and screen actor passed away on Sunday morning, five days after his 97th birthday, at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes, according to a family spokesperson.

Troupe, who was married to the late actress Carole Cook, was best known for appearing on popular TV shows such as Star Trek, Cagney & Lacey, Mission: Impossible, Frasier, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Cheers and Murder, She Wrote.

He also starred in films including My Own Private Idaho, Kelly's Heroes, Summer School and The Devil's Brigade.

Troupe last appeared on screen in the 2019 short film Time Out, according to IMDb.

The actor began his career on the stage and made his Broadway debut in 1957 in The Diary of Anne Frank. He later starred alongside his wife in productions of The Lion in Winter, Fathers Day and The Gin Game, and wrote and starred in the one-man play The Diary of a Madman. The play was turned into the 1968 film Sofi, in which Troupe reprised his role.

Troupe and Cook were married from 1964 until her death in 2023. The Sixteen Candles actress died of heart failure at the age of 98.

Troupe is survived by his son Christopher Troupe, his daughter-in-law Becky Coulter, his granddaughter Ashley Troupe and his nieces and nephews.