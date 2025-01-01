Ellen DeGeneres confirms she moved to U.K. because of Donald Trump

Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed she relocated to the U.K. because of U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.

Last year, the talk show host and her wife Portia de Rossi reportedly purchased a property in the picturesque Cotswolds area of England.

In an onstage conversation with broadcaster Richard Bacon on Sunday, DeGeneres explained that she and de Rossi decided they wanted to live in the U.K. permanently after Trump was elected president for a second term in November 2024.

"Yes," she replied when Bacon asked whether Trump was the reason for the move, according to the BBC. "We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in.' And we're like, 'We're staying here.'"

DeGeneres and de Rossi wed in 2008 following the overturn of the same-sex marriage ban in California.

And the TV star acknowledged her concerns over recent moves by leaders at the Southern Baptist Convention to reverse a Supreme Court case allowing gay marriage.

"The Baptist Church in America is trying to reverse gay marriage," the 67-year-old continued. "They're trying to literally stop it from happening in the future and possibly reverse it. Portia and I are already looking into it, and if they do that, we're going to get married here."

Elsewhere in the conversation, DeGeneres went on to describe the English countryside as "absolutely beautiful".

"We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture - everything you see is charming and it's just a simpler way of life.

"It's clean. Everything here is just better - the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here," she praised. "We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks."

Following multiple allegations of a toxic workplace culture, DeGeneres ended The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021 following 19 seasons.

She released her last stand-up comedy special, For Your Approval, via Netflix in September 2024.