Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Tom Holland become a ‘proper Spider-Man’, Kevin Feige teases

Kevin Feige has teased Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Tom Holland become a “proper Spider-Man”.

The 29-year-old actor is set to suit up as the Web-Head once again for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, and the Marvel Studios boss has now said Holland’s Wall-Crawler will be his own fully-fledged superhero by Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Speaking at a roundtable interview for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Feige said: “I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home, that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man.

“Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with - for lack of better terms - street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events.”

The Marvel head also explained what direction Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton would be taking with Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher in the movie.

Feige said: “So when you do that, you say, okay, who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with? And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic.

“That great cover ... I don’t want to say too much, but Destin - I will say too much - Destin is doing an amazing job right now on that movie, which starts shooting very soon.

“And he’s got eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool.”

As well as Holland and Bernthal, Spider-Man: Brand New Day - which is slated to hit screens on July 31, 2026 - will see the return of Zendaya as Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones-Watson and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas have also been cast in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though it has not been confirmed what roles they will be playing in the film.

Although plot details about Spider-Man: Brand New Day are being kept under wraps, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk is rumoured to be the main antagonist of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Looking to the future, Feige teased he wanted Spider-Man to cross paths with the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), especially Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn).

He said: “We didn't do chemistry reads, but whenever we cast it is with that blue sky dream in mind of one day being able to do that.

“And that's a great example. That's one of the key relationships in Marvel comics is Johnny Storm and Peter Parker. And we've never been able to come close to it before and now it is in the realm of possibility. That's exciting. That gets me up in the morning.”

Recently, Holland teased Spider-Man: Brand New Day would feel like a “breath of fresh air”, much like his original 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

He told Flip Your Wig: “It’s gonna feel like making [Spider-Man: Homecoming] again. It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air.

“And I think the fans are gonna be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”