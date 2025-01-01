Drake Bell claims most Nickelodeon stars 'don't get residuals'

Drake Bell has alleged the majority of Nickelodeon stars "don't get residuals" for their shows.

During a recent interview for The Unplanned Podcast, the Drake & Josh actor claimed he and co-star Josh Peck never received residual payments for the sitcom, which ran from 2004 until 2007.

"That's the perception of the world - it's always been this way: It's like, you know, 'Oh, you made a Folgers Coffee commercial. You must live in a mansion in Hollywood. I saw you on TV, you're rich,'" he said. "That's far from the case. And especially - which is the bummer for most of us on Nickelodeon - we don't get residuals for our shows."

Bell went on to claim that Nickelodeon bosses only offer a one-time payment to actors, whereas other networks agree to pay artists residuals after a show has been syndicated.

"Keep going. Keep trying to figure it out. It's a lot of evil, corrupt people... that is the answer," the 39-year-old stated. "There's no other answer. Do everything that they do to us mentally and emotionally, and then throw us to the wolves. And we're like, 'OK, cool. I got rent this month.'"

Elsewhere in the conversation, Bell alleged he never made any "crazy money" from Nickelodeon because he had to spend so much on living costs and management fees.

"There are three channels doing Drake & Josh marathons. Netflix just bought it, it's top 10 on Netflix, and I gotta figure out how to pay my rent this month. And some fat cat with a cigar is just sitting up at the top of Viacom... It's just like getting high on child labour," he continued. "We're putting in all of this work. This corporation is making billions with a 'B' off of us, and we're being compensated for the week of work, cool, but that's it. And forever, in perpetuity, it literally says in the contract, across universes and galaxies and planets."

"If Elon (Musk) gets us to Mars and they show Drake & Josh, it's impossible for me to get paid for it."

Representatives for Nickelodeon have not yet responded to Bell's claims.

Last year, the former child star revealed he was sexually abused by former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck in the documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Bell also shared that he was the anonymous teenager whose accounts led to Peck's arrest in 2003 and eventual conviction.