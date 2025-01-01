I Know What You Did Last Summer director shuts down rumour about co-stars filming separately

I Know What You Did Last Summer director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has shut down speculation that co-stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt shot their scenes separately.

The actors played love interests Ray Bronson and Julie James in the 1997 slasher horror and its 1998 sequel, and they recently reprised their roles for the new legacy sequel, which bears the same name as the original.

Fans have noticed the unusual amount of cuts and separate shots in their shared scenes, leading one X user to ask if Prinze Jr. and Hewitt actually filmed them together.

Robinson swiftly shut down the rumour by writing, "They absolutely shot their scenes together. hope this helps."

When the user apologised and thanked the Do Revenge director for clarifying, the filmmaker replied, "No apology necessary! I totally get why people might think that cause of some of the coverage but they are absolutely acting off each other. It was electric!"

In a recent interview with Variety, Prinze Jr. recalled filming his first scene with Hewitt, having not seen each other since shooting the sequel almost 30 years ago.

"I hadn't seen her since we wrapped the second movie in '98, but we care a lot about these characters, and it was all still there. After we finished that first scene, we had a chance to say, 'Oh, you have kids. And you have kids,'" he shared. "Honestly, I think the first scene we share in this movie, where Ray and Julie confront the reality of their relationship, is the best work we've done of all three. I'm really proud of it."

He added that he hadn't kept in touch with his co-star over the years because they "run in different circles".

The comments come shortly after Prinze Jr.'s wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, denied a feud with Hewitt after the couple didn't pose for any photographs with her at the film's premiere. Gellar also starred in the 1997 film.