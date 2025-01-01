Nikki Garcia responds to fan who asks if she 'ever' spends time with her son

Nikki Garcia has responded to a fan who asked if she ever spends time with her son.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old WWE star took to Instagram to hit back at a social media user who had questioned whether she ever sees her four-year-old son Matteo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev.

In response to the comment, Nikki insisted that she tries to keep her life with her son private.

"Wonder if you write that to Dad's (sic)? And yes he was with me :) All week," she wrote in the comment. "Just bc (because) I don't post him all the time doesn't mean he isn't with me. I try to keep as much as I can private for his sake."

Nikki, also known as Nikki Bella, later posted a screenshot of the comment on her Instagram Stories, explaining that she and Artem have a "great" co-parenting system.

"My son is with me a lot," she wrote. "Majority of the week when I'm home. Every Tuesday when I land I drive straight to get him. And drop off on Sundays when I leave."

The wrestling star continued, "Sometimes I am gone longer and his Dad and I have a great coparent system. He understands how much he needs his mommy."

After stating that she wants to keep Matteo off social media, she asked her followers to stop questioning her relationship with her son.

"So please no more comments like this," Nikki wrote. "Maybe shouldn't have responded but triggered bc a small group of you think if your kid isn't posted all the time he isn't with you (sic)."

Nikki and Russian-born professional dancer Artem married in 2022 and divorced two years later in 2024.

The divorce came soon after Artem was arrested on suspicion of committing a felony domestic violence offence, but he was not charged.