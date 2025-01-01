Bill Cosby remembers late co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Bill Cosby has reacted to the sudden death of The Cosby Show alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Cosby praised his late TV son's talent and work ethic in the wake of news that Warner had died in a drowning incident in Costa Rica.

Cosby spoke with Jericka Duncan of CBS News, who asked him what he wanted the people to remember about the late actor, who portrayed the role of Theo Huxtable on the hit TV show.

Cosby praised Warner's dogged efforts during his 197-episode stretch of The Cosby Show, which aired from 1984 until 1992.

"He was never afraid to go to his room and study - he knew his lines, and then he was quite comfortable, even with the growing pains of being a teenager," Cosby said of his late co-star.

Cosby's rep, Andrew Wyatt, told TMZ that when Cosby got the call that Warner had died, it reminded him of being in the studio filming The Cosby Show in January 1997, when he got a call informing him that his son Ennis Cosby had been shot dead in a failed robbery attempt.

Wyatt says Warner and Ennis used to play together as kids and "were amazing together".

"And now he's lost the man who played a character that was modelled after his own son, Innis, at 54 years of age. That is a lot."

Cosby was found guilty in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court reversed the conviction in 2021.