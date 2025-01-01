Katie Holmes will have Dawson's Creek reunion for new film trilogy

Katie Holmes is reuniting with Dawson's Creek co-star Joshua Jackson for a new film trilogy.

The 46-year-old actress will write, direct and star in Happy Hours opposite her former castmate for their first on-screen project together in over two decades.

As reported by Deadline, Holmes and Jackson, 47, will take the lead with production set to get underway in New York City this summer, while work on the next two instalments is expected to continue shortly after.

The film will follow two people trying to navigate their relationship as they tried to balance family life and careers with "the pursuit of love".

It's described as a "character-driven dramedy", with young loves reconnecting as adults.

Other cast members attached to the project include Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr, Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson and Jack Martin.

Holmes has previously directed indie films like Alone Together, Rare Objects and All We Had.

She and Jackson both starred in all six seasons of teen drama series Dawson's Creek.

Holmes wrote on Instagram this week: "I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film HAPPY HOURS.

"And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship.

"HAPPY HOURS is a love story that includes so many people I adore. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we make."

The movie will mark their first time on screen together since Dawson's Creek - which also included the likes of Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams and James Van Der Beek - ended 22 years ago.

Earlier this year, Jackson admitted he and Holmes were still "very close".

He told Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's On Me podcast: “Katie and I are very close. Busy and Michelle are very, very close.”

Although he admitted the cast of the show don't necessarily get in touch regularly, they're still there for each other.

He added: "It’s not a daily call. Sometimes it’s not a weekly or monthly or even a half-yearly call, but when you’re together—there’s always that, ‘I know, you know.’ ”

Fans hoping for a Dawson's Creek reboot on the big screen one day will be disappointed though, as Holmes previously dismissed the idea.

Back in 2022, she told Screen Rant: "We've definitely talked about it over the years, but I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives.

"I think it's great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I.

"But it's like, do we want to see them not at that age? We all decided we don't actually."