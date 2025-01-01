Former Superman Brandon Routh 'cried at least three times' at new movie

Former Man of Steel Brandon Routh "cried at least three times" watching James Gunn's new Superman movie.

The actor, who played the superhero in 2006's Superman Returns, has heaped praise on Gunn's film and David Corenswet's new take on Clark Kent and his superpowered alter ego.

"It was a lot of fun," he told Variety on Monday. "I really enjoyed it. I think David is fantastic. I cried no less than three times."

He explained, "I see this in a different way. I come at it from a different perspective. I really got into it as I'm watching him navigate those tricky Superman moments in the first conversation with Lois and Clark in the apartment. And then all of the family stuff for me really hit. It's a big movie. There's a lot in there. I have to go see it again."

Routh previously supported the film on Instagram before the release earlier this month. He encouraged his followers to check out the movie and said he was "very excited to see it soon".

While he only starred in one Superman film, which was a critical and commercial disappointment, Routh has played the character in TV shows such as The Flash, Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow.

He added that he is excited to see what Gunn has planned for the new DC Universe, saying, "A successful launch with this is just good for everybody who wants more of what DC has to offer. There are a lot of great properties that can be explored."

Routh's comments come weeks after another previous Superman, Dean Cain, called the new movie "woke" and criticised Gunn for "changing beloved characters".

He has since clarified his remarks, telling Collider that he hasn't seen the film but thinks "it will be phenomenal".

Cain played the superhero in the '90s TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.