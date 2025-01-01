Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson reunite for new film trilogy Happy Hours

Katie Holmes has reunited with her former Dawson's Creek co-star Joshua Jackson on the set of their new film trilogy, Happy Hours.

The actors, who played love interests Joey Potter and Pacey Witter in the teen TV drama, were photographed filming the movie on the streets of New York City on Monday.

The stars, who also dated in real life in the late '90s, were seen walking and talking down a street, and having a deep conversation while Jackson leaned against a railing.

The Batman Begins actress officially announced the project on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Jackson in costume.

"I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film HAPPY HOURS," she wrote. "And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship. HAPPY HOURS is a love story that includes so many people I adore. We can't wait for everyone to see what we make."

Holmes also tagged the film's other stars, including Constance Wu, Mary-Louise Parker, John McGinty and Ephraim Sykes.

According to Deadline, the Pieces of April star is directing Happy Hours from her own script, and the second and third instalments will be filmed closely after the first chapter.

Happy Hours is described as a character-driven dramedy about two people navigating their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love, despite life's inevitable obstacles.

Holmes previously directed the feature films Rare Objects, Alone Together and All We Had.

She starred alongside Jackson, James Van Der Beek and Michelle Williams in Dawson's Creek between 1998 and 2003.