Victoria Pedretti engaged to partner Ethan DeLorenzo

Victoria Pedretti is engaged to marry her boyfriend Ethan DeLorenzo.

The You actress and photographer announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Monday.

"It's no secret I'm deeply in love or that I'm engaged to Ethan. I tell everyone I meet," the 30-year-old captioned the post.

Alongside the announcement, they shared several photos of themselves on a day out in nature, seemingly hiking in the mountains. The carousel also featured a selfie of the couple and a shot of them embracing each other in a car park.

The couple received congratulatory messages in the comments, with fellow You star Madeline Brewer writing, "How wonderful!! Congratulations!!"

Alexandra Shipp commented, "Obsessedddddddd (sic)," and Riverdale's Lili Reinhart posted, "!!!!! Congratulations" with love heart and crying emojis.

DeLorenzo shared the news on his Instagram Stories and added, "Ooooo the love we are making together is out of this world. Here's to forever (ring emoji)."

The Haunting of Hill House actress keeps her personal life mostly out of the spotlight, so it is unclear when she began dating DeLorenzo. She was previously romantically linked to her You co-star Dylan Arnold and Gladiator II actor Fred Hechinger.

Meanwhile, DeLorenzo was previously in a relationship with The Hunger Games: Catching Fire actress Jena Malone. They got engaged in 2016 after two years of dating, but called off the engagement in 2019. They share a nine-year-old son named Ode Mountain.

On TV, Pedretti is best known for playing Love Quinn in You, Eleanor 'Nell' Crain in The Haunting of Hill House and Danielle 'Dani' Clayton in The Haunting of Bly Manor.