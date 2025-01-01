Sharon Stone announces death of mother Dorothy Stone

Sharon Stone has announced the death of her "hilarious, complex" mother, Dorothy Stone.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Basic Instinct actress posted a photo showing her laughing while sitting next to her mum on a sofa.

"My hilarious, complex mother died," she wrote in the caption, adding: "A product of the last depression, let's NOT do this again. Let's protect and care."

In an obituary recently published in Montana newspaper Daily Inter Lake, Sharon and her siblings, Kelly and Michael, shared that Dorothy passed away "peacefully with her family and close friends by her side" at the age of 91 on 26 March.

The former bookkeeper, who was born in 1933, was married to "true love" Joseph Stone from 1950 until his death "just shy of their 60th anniversary" in 2009.

"Dorothy, 'Dot' to her friends, was known for her great humor, love of music, bingo, slots, gardening, socializing with her many friends and her creative style was evident in the way she created her home, garden & she was so proud of her eclectic and welcoming home (sic)," the obituary reads.

Following the sad news, a number of Sharon's celebrity friends offered their condolences via Instagram.

"So very sorry for your loss, Sharon. Sending love," wrote Allison Janney, while Viola Davis commented, "Sending love and blessings in abundance."

And Melanie Griffith added: "Sorry for your loss Sharon. Sending you love!"

A celebration of Dorothy's life will take place in Montana this summer.