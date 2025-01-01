Beyoncé and Tracee Ellis Ross pay tribute to Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Beyoncé and Tracee Ellis Ross have led tributes to Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

On Sunday, the actor-musician - perhaps best known for playing Theodore Huxtable on The Cosby Show - died while on a family vacation in Costa Rica. He was 54.

Local authorities later confirmed the cause of death to be the result of drowning.

Following the sad news, Beyoncé posted a black-and-white photo of Warner as a teenager on her website.

"Rest in power, Malcolm-Jamal Warner," she wrote in the caption. "Thanks for being a big part of our shared television history. You will be missed."

While in her own heartfelt post, Ross shared a series of snaps showing her posing with Warner from when they co-starred in the BET show, Reed Between the Lines, in 2011.

"I love you, Malcolm," the actress began. "First, I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so, so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I'm so sorry for this unimaginable loss."

And Morris Chestnut shared that he was "heartbroken" to learn of the death of Warner, whom he appeared alongside in the medical drama, The Resident.

"He brought so much depth, warmth, and wisdom to every scene and every conversation. One of the nicest in the business. Rest easy, brother. Your legacy lives on," he commented.

Elsewhere, Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie issued a statement via X in which they honoured their longtime friend.

"Cookie and I are sad to hear about the passing of our dear friend Malcolm-Jamal Warner. We were both super fans of the hit Cosby Show and continued to follow his career on shows like Malcolm and Eddie and The Resident," the basketball legend noted. "Every time I ran into Malcolm, we would have deep and fun conversations about basketball, life, and business. He will truly be missed. Cookie and I are praying his family and close friends during this difficult time."

Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, whose names he never publicly disclosed.