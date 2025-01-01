Benedict Cumberbatch criticises 'grossly wasteful' film industry

Benedict Cumberbatch has criticised the film industry for being "grossly wasteful".

During an appearance on the latest episode of Ruthie's Table 4 podcast, the British actor reflected on the amount of food he was required to eat when playing Marvel's Doctor Strange.

"I think it's horrific eating beyond your appetite," Cumberbatch said. "Going back to responsibility and resourcefulness and sustainability, it's just like, what am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I'm eating."

The Sherlock star explained that while playing the spellbinding character, a personal chef oversaw his five-meal-a-day diet.

As well as his meals, Cumberbatch snacked on boiled eggs, almond butter crackers and cheese.

"It's a grossly wasteful industry," he stated. "Think about set builds that aren't recycled, think about transport, think about food, think about housing, but also light and energy."

Cumberbatch then explained that he has been trying to make more sustainable choices on set, including discussing a ban on single-use plastics.

"You don't have to give the crew plastic bottles," he said. "If you're in the middle of a desert and you can't get glass bottles there, fair enough. But we're in 21st Century."

The actor has played Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2016.