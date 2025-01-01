Ryan Seacrest breaks down over dad's cancer struggle

Ryan Seacrest has shared that his father, Gary Seacrest, is navigating a difficult prostate cancer journey.

In an emotional broadcast of On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the American Idol host was prompted to reveal his family's private struggle while discussing colleague Dennis Clark's "victory story" of remission from cancer.

Ryan had previously shared in a 2021 Instagram post that his father, who turns 81 this month had been "battling cancer for several years", but at the time, they thought it was "no longer detectable".

However, he has now updated that: "It got worse and it spread."

"When this happens to somebody or someone really close to you that you love, this is a hard thing to see, because the treatments that are commonly recommended can be barbaric to the system. They can cause so much damage to your body in other ways," Ryan shared.

The host also noted that Gary contracted pneumonia while undergoing chemotherapy when Ryan was hosting American Idol's live shows last season.

He flew to Atlanta to see his father.

"I've never seen my strong, very smart father with the look on his face that he had - and the concern, and looking at me to help guide what decisions should be made in this moment."

His father was released this month and is home in Atlanta with full-time care.