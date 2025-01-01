Pete Davidson breaks silence on baby news

Pete Davidson has broken his silence on the news he'll be a father.

The comedian's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, shared their pregnancy announcement on social media one week ago.

However, Pete, 31, did not publicly address the news until 22 July.

"I'm very lucky and very, very happy," he told E! News on the red carpet for the New York premiere of his new horror movie, Home.

The Saturday Night Live alum added he looked forward to bringing up his son or daughter with the type of care that was lacking in his own childhood.

"Being able to take care of something and show it the childhood I didn't have," he shared. "I assume you just try to give them what you didn't have, and what you didn't like, not do it."

Having long wished to become a father, Pete said he was already getting parenting advice from comedian friends and fellow former SNL stars, Adam Sandler and Colin Jost.

"Everybody's just been super excited for me, because they know it's been my dream," he said. "They all just have been like, 'You're going to be great at this. It's the best thing you'll ever do in your life.' Sandler gave me some great advice."