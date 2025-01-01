Autopsy confirms Malcolm-Jamal Warner's cause of death

An autopsy has confirmed Malcolm-Jamal Warner's official cause of death.

The actor died suddenly on Sunday during a family trip to Costa Rica, with local authorities conducting an autopsy shortly afterwards.

Following the inquiry by the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), Warner's death was determined to have been caused by "accidental asphyxiation by submersion", per a People Magazine report.

"The body will be removed from the Judicial Morgue by a funeral service company hired and authorized by Mr. Warner's family," the a rep from OIJ reportedly said via a statement released on 22 July.

The OIJ previously stated Warner, who was 54 when he died, was likely to have become caught up in a strong ocean current while bodysurfing.

"The victim appears to have entered the sea and was apparently swept away by a current," a statement from the OIJ, released on 21 July, said.

"The man was rescued by bystanders and taken to shore, where he received treatment from the Costa Rican Red Cross. However, he was declared lifeless at the scene."?

Warner was most well-known for his work on the comedy series The Cosby Show, which ran from 1985 to 1992.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.