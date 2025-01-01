Jeremy Piven claims audiences 'hunger' for Entourage reboot

Jeremy Piven has claimed audiences "hunger" for an Entourage reboot.

The actor and comedian believes a "whole new generation" is ready for the show to return.

Jeremy, 59, told Variety Australia he often met fans who told him how much they loved watching the comedy series, which ran for eight seasons from 2004 and ended with the release of a full-length feature film in 2015.

"I'm honoured and I'm flattered that they, to this day, are missing Ari and Entourage, and that there's a whole new generation," Jeremy, who played high-energy Hollywood agent Ari Gold on the show, said.

"I got guys coming up to me in their late teens and early twenties that binged it over the pandemic, and so we have this whole new generation," he said.

He added that touring his stand-up comedy show offered him the opportunity to meet die-hard Entourage fans.

"I'm doing stand-up out there, and so I see people in real time that missed the show, and it's incredible," Jeremy said. "If there was a reboot, I know there'd be a real hunger for it out there.

"All I can tell you is that the audience hasn't gone anywhere. It's only grown with this new generation."