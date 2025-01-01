Pedro Pascal was 'so appalled' by his look in Wonder Woman 1984

Pedro Pascal was "appalled" his clean-shaven appearance in Wonder Woman 1984.

The Last of Us actor removed his signature facial hair to play the clean-shaven villain Maxwell Lord in the 2020 Wonder Woman sequel, and he hated his appearance so much that he hasn't been fresh-faced on screen since.

"I grow such s**t facial hair, but if I were to shave it all off... I really look very (bad). Strongly disagree with a clean-shaven me," he said during a debate with his Fantastic Four co-star Vanessa Kirby about moustaches or beards being sexier for LADBible's Agree to Disagree video series.

"I was so appalled by the way I look (in Wonder Woman 1984). I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I've never gone back (to clean-shaven)."

In his new superhero movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pascal plays Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, who is typically clean-shaven. He added that he would have shaved off his trademark moustache and beard for the role if it was "completely necessary".

"If they had asked me to be clean-shaven for Fantastic Four, if they had insisted, I would've done it. It was a very collaborative creation for all of our looks in the movie," he said.

The Marvel actor previously admitted to Vanity Fair that he was aware of the backlash over his casting as Reed Richards, citing his facial hair as one of the fan complaints.

"(They said,) 'He's too old. He's not right. He needs to shave,'" he shared. "I'm more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I've ever done."

Pascal stars alongside Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which opens in cinemas from Thursday 24 July.