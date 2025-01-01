Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn eyes Marvel team-up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Joseph Quinn wants to team up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project.

The 31-year-old actor appears in the 2025 superhero blockbuster as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Quinn has now revealed he wants to share the screen with Holland’s Web-slinger as the two characters are close friends in the Marvel comics.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Gladiator II star said: “That pairing makes sense to me and I think he’s brilliant and I’m up for it.

“I think we’d have a laugh. I’ve never met Tom and I think he’s brilliant; his Peter Parker is the best one ever, I think he’s our best-ever Spider-Man, so why not? Let’s do it, get it moving.”

This comes after Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed he too wants a Johnny Storm/Spider-Man crossover in the MCU.

He said in a recent roundtable interview for The Fantastic Four: First Steps: “We didn't do chemistry reads, but whenever we cast it is with that blue sky dream in mind of one day being able to do that.

“And that's a great example. That's one of the key relationships in Marvel comics is Johnny Storm and Peter Parker. And we've never been able to come close to it before and now it is in the realm of possibility.

“That's exciting. That gets me up in the morning.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – which stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing – follows the titular family as they gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic accident during their exploration of outer space.

As they grapple with their new identities, the Fantastic Four must unite to stop the rising threat of Galactus (Ralph Ineson), who is hell-bent on destroying the Earth.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps also includes Julia Garner as The Silver Surfer, Paul Walter Hauser as Mole Man and could have seen John Malkovich as Red Ghost, but the latter actor’s role was ultimately cut from the final film.

Director Matt Shakman explained that he found the character didn’t fit in with the narrative of the movie, and so Red Ghost was removed.

He told Variety: “There were a lot of things that ultimately ended up hitting the cutting room floor.

“When we were building a '60s retro-future world, introducing all of these villains, introducing these four main characters as a group, as well as individually, introducing the idea of a child – there was a lot of stuff to balance in this movie and some things had to go ultimately in terms of shaping the film for its final version.”

Shakman - who worked with the Empire of the Sun actor on his 2014 directorial feature debut Cut Bank - added it was “heartbreaking” to cut Malkovich from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

He continued: “It was heartbreaking not to include him in the final version of the movie because he's one of my very favourite humans and one of my biggest inspirations.

“As a person who walks the line between theatre and film and television, there's no one who is more inspiring than the founder of Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

“What he's done on stage as an actor and what he's done as a director in theatre as well as in film, and as just a film actor of incredible ability – I was honoured he came to play.”