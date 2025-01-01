David Letterman backs Stephen Colbert amid The Late Show cancellation

David Letterman has signalled his support for Stephen Colbert following the cancellation of The Late Show.

Last week, TV host Colbert announced that CBS executives had decided to axe the long-running programme in what they declared to be a "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late-night".

The final episode is scheduled to be broadcast in May 2026.

Colbert, 61, began presenting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS in September 2015, taking over the slot previously held by Letterman, who had hosted it from 1993 until his retirement in May 2015.

While Letterman, 78, has not yet issued a formal statement on the decision, he made his views clear on Tuesday by having his team post a clip package to his official YouTube page.

The 20-minute montage includes the times the TV legend spoke out against CBS bosses or made jokes about the network during his tenure.

"You can't spell CBS without BS," the caption reads.

Among the clips is footage from the time Letterman mocked CBS leaders for promoting its People's Choice Award nominees online with a photo of late-night rival host Jay Leno instead of him.

"He's not on CBS! I am on CBS!" he exclaimed as the audience cheered. "What is the matter with these people? Put Oprah (Winfrey) on it. She is the winner. That I would understand."

Fellow late-night TV presenters Jon Stewart, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and John Oliver have also voiced support for Colbert.