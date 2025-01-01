Hailey Bieber admits accepting 'surprise' pregnancy was a 'huge challenge'

Hailey Bieber has admitted that accepting her pregnancy was a "huge challenge".

The model has revealed that her pregnancy with her son Jack, whom she and her husband Justin Bieber welcomed in August 2024, came as a surprise.

In a new cover story for Vogue Italia, Hailey explained that she was overwhelmed with emotion when she found out she was pregnant with her first child.

"The pregnancy was hard for me to accept, it was a surprise and you have to deal with so many emotions," she shared. "You realise that your life will never be the same again, yes, it changes in a positive way, but it will never be the same again."

The 28-year-old added, "It was a huge challenge for me, mentally."

Reflecting on the birth, which took 18 hours, she said, "Giving birth was the hardest thing I've ever done."

Despite these challenges, however, Hailey told the publication that welcoming her son had a positive impact on her marriage.

"Suddenly, your partner sees you as a goddess, a superhero... Or at least, that's how it was for me," the Rhode founder said.

Hailey's comments come amid rumours that her marriage to the Daisies hitmaker is on the rocks, after she was seen without her wedding ring last month.

Additionally, Justin has faced criticism for his recent controversial social media posts.

However, during the interview, Hailey appeared to dismiss the rumours, describing her husband as an "extraordinary" and "natural" father.