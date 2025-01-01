Skyler Gisondo in talks for Meet the Parents 4 role

Skyler Gisondo is set to join the cast of Meet the Parents 4.

The Superman actor is in talks for a role in the new movie in the comedy franchise alongside original stars Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo and Blythe Danner as well as new addition Ariana Grande.

Plot details on the flick - which is slated for release in November 2026 - are being kept under wraps but insiders say that Skyler, 29, is likely to play one of Stiller and Polo's sons in the film, which is being directed by John Hamburg.

The original Meet the Parents film was a big hit when it was released in 2000 and was subsequently followed by sequels Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers in 2004 and 2010 respectively.

De Niro will produce the new picture with Jane Rosenthal for their Tribeca Productions banner with Stiller doing likewise through Red Hour Films alongside John Lesher.

The Zoolander star will reprise his role as Greg Focker in the new movie and felt that it was the ideal time to revisit the franchise as he is the same age that De Niro was when the first film was released a quarter of a century ago.

Speaking at a recent 25th anniversary screening of Meet the Parents, Ben explained: "I think what spurred the idea was that at this point in time, I'm the age that Bob (De Niro) was when we did the first movie.

"And there was this sort of mirror to the first film in terms of the fact that my kids are grown. And, yeah, that my kid, one of my kids, is thinking about introducing his person to the family."

Ben is excited to be returning to the comedy series as it has been a long time since the previous film was released.

The 59-year-old actor said: "It's exciting that we're going to do it again and be together.

"And I think life informs everything that's happened in the last 25 years, and it's been a while since we did the last one... So, it's kind of great to look at it as a sort of new thing. But of course, there's all these great memories, and I feel like our connections are still there when we get back together. It's just all baked in there."

Stiller is convinced that the "connection" that exists between the audience and the characters will be beneficial for the upcoming flick.

He said: "The audience has this history with the characters and they're going to bring that to the film too. So, there's something that's kind of emotional about it, I think, for me, for the actors, to the connection that people have with the movie."

The Severance star recalled how he "lost control" when he first shared a scene with acting legend De Niro, 81, in the original movie.

Ben said: "I just laughed. I lost total character and just, it looked so unprofessional. It was awful. I was so nervous, I think but then he laughed and I was like, 'Oh, it's gonna be okay.'

"But now, I'm still incredibly intimidated by him 25 years later. He's also the sweetest guy in the world but when he gets mad, it's like you're in Goodfellas or something. It really is. It's great."