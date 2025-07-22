Lindsay Lohan eyes more 'dramatic' roles

Lindsay Lohan hopes to play more "dramatic" roles after Freakier Friday.

The 39-year-old actress returns in the body-swap comedy sequel as Anna Coleman and has declared that she has her eye on some "serious" parts in the future.

Lindsay told The Hollywood Reporter at the Los Angeles premiere of Freakier Friday on Tuesday (22.07.25): "(I'm) doing a TV show with Hulu that I'm really excited about and I'd like to take on some more serious, dramatic roles.

"And I love doing romantic comedy because that's where my home is and I feel like where my fans want to see me, but I'd like to take on some things that are different; maybe find something that's an action-packed film. Just really show people a different side of me."

Lindsay returns alongside co-star Jamie Lee Curtis for the sequel and has promised that it is "bigger" than the original 2003 film Freaky Friday.

She explained: "We have more stories to tell. It's a four-way swap and there's more music and there's a lot more physical comedy than the first one, which I love. Any moment that I can pull a Lucille Ball, I'm down for it."

Lindsay was just 15 when production started on the original movie and explained that she has always remained close with Jamie as the Halloween star was a "mother figure" to her.

The Mean Girls star said: "She was there for me at a time of my life when my mom was busy with my siblings, and she was kind of like another mother figure to me out here in LA. That's kept us pretty tight-knit over time, and we've always just been in contact."

Curtis explained that she wanted Lohan to feel "love" during the making of the movie.

The 66-year-old star recalled: "I said to her from day one, 'I want nothing from you except your own peace and serenity.' And I am safe, I'm a home base; I don't want anything, I'm not going to ask you to come to anything.

"I don't want her to feel transactional with me, I want her to feel love."

Lindsay recently expressed her desire to be "fully involved" in the making of her films after she served as an executive producer on her recent Netflix projects.

The Parent Trap star said: "It really came from the movies I was doing with Netflix.

"I was like, 'I know this.' When I'm reading the script, I'm already visualising where it's going to be, what the character's wearing.

"(That journey) was a big part of what the new script was going to be. I like to be fully involved in the projects I do now, from the ground up. I really enjoy sharing my knowledge I've acquired over all these years in the industry, and don't want to let that go to waste. That's a big part of who I am as an actor now."