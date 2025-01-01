Steve Jobs' daughter Eve set to wed British Olympian Henry Charles

Eve Jobs, youngest daughter of late Apple boss Steve Jobs, is getting ready to marry Team GB equestrian gold medallist Henry Charles this week.

Their four-day nuptials in the picturesque Cotswolds are reportedly set to rival the recent wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice for top spot on the lavish charts.

It's understood that an entire village is going into lockdown this week, ahead of the wedding this coming Saturday at a luxury country club hotel on the Eynsham Hall estate.

Music superstar Elton John will reportedly be performing.

Jobs is a keen equestrian herself and has previously competed in several events, including the World Cup Finals and Royal Windsor Horse Show.

She pulled out of her planned Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 after the Games were postponed due to the pandemic, and has since been concentrating on her modelling career.

Jobs and Charles, who won gold at Paris 2024, made their relationship public during the Games, but it's understood they have been dating since 2022.

The couple got engaged last September, weeks after going public with their romance.

According to MailOnline, former US Vice President Kamala Harris is among many famous faces on the guest list, thanks to her close friendship with Eve's mother, the philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, who has organised the wedding.