Candace Cameron Bure opens up about eating disorder

Candace Cameron Bure has opened up about how she battled an eating disorder during her teenage years.

"I developed an eating disorder when I was 18," the Full House star shared on the latest episode of her eponymous podcast.

"It was binging and purging, like, I'm a bulimic. I still say I'm a bulimic because the thoughts, whether I'm doing that or not, never leave me. I still need the tools to say, 'No, Candace, we're not doing that.'"

Cameron Bure credited her husband, former hockey player Valeri Bure, with being an "incredible support" system amid her personal struggles.

"I feel like a broken record. I'm 49 years old. Why do I think about this so much? Why does it even matter so much? It's so ridiculous," she said. "And yet, I'm still thinking about it. We're here talking about it."

She added, "I'm glad we're talking about it, but I just wish, in general, that this was not a conversation that we all had to have."

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries actor further revealed that she had always been "put on a diet" from a young age, as were her mum and sisters.

"It wasn't like, 'Oh, you have to lose weight.' It's just, 'We're gonna do this as preventative. We want to teach you how to be healthy and exercise,'" she recalled. "My parents never wanted a producer to come up and say, 'We need your child to lose weight.'"