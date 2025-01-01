Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon reignite romance rumours

Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon's rumoured romance is back in the news.

On Tuesday, White supported Gordon at a New York City screening of her new movie, Oh, Hi!. Throughout the evening, the two were spotted grabbing each other's hands several times.

Rumours of their romance first began in September 2024. Ten days after White took home the award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on The Bear at the Emmy Awards, he was seen kissing Gordon during an outing in Los Angeles.

While some fans speculated that the two might have been shooting a scene for The Bear, TMZ reported that no cameras were filming during their outing.

A source told People magazine that the two had been exploring their romance for a few weeks.

While speaking to Vanity Fair in June, Gordon was asked about the viral photos. She avoided talking directly about her relationship with White, simply saying, "With the internet, I just think - I even see it in myself as a fan of things - we're just a more judgmental society."

White was previously linked to singer Rosalía. They were last seen together in July 2024 in Los Angeles.

Before that, the actor was married to Addison Timlin for three years. They share two daughters.