Freddie Prinze Jr. signed up for I Know What You Did Last Summer before reading script

Freddie Prinze Jr. signed up for the new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie before reading the script as he was so convinced by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's vision.

The She's All That actor made his debut as Ray Bronson in the 1997 original, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and its 1998 sequel, and reprised the role for the first time in almost 30 years for a new instalment in the slasher horror franchise.

Prinze Jr. admitted to Extra that he initially passed on returning to Ray when there were rumblings about a revival, but he put his reservations aside when he met up with his friend Robinson for brunch to hear her pitch for the next chapter.

"At first, it was a pass, but then my friend ended up writing and directing the movie," he explained. "She said, 'Let me pitch you where these characters are, and if you like it, I'll pitch you the movie.' So we went to this little crummy diner and we didn't eat any of the food and she just pitched me the idea and I loved it, I loved the characters, and I signed on basically with her in confidence before the script was even written, just based off the idea, that's how much I liked it."

The 49-year-old noted that Robinson's involvement was the main catalyst for him to say yes.

"I didn't even read a script the first time it came around (without Robinson). I heard they were talking about it, and I was like, 'Yeah, I don't think so. That doesn't seem right.' And then Jen became involved with it," he shared.

Prinze Jr. noted that he thought Robinson did "a great job" on her previous movie, the 2022 black comedy Do Revenge, which featured his wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The actor reunited with his original I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt for the new chapter, which is led by younger stars such as Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders and Jonah Hauer-King.

The horror is showing in cinemas now.