Pamela Anderson reveals Priscilla Presley advice ahead of The Naked Gun

Pamela Anderson has revealed the advice Priscilla Presley gave her before filming The Naked Gun reboot.

Priscilla starred in the 1988 movie The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! along with two subsequent films in the comedy series, and was eager to reach out and pass on her experience.

Pamela, who plays female lead Beth Davenport in the new film, recalled how Priscilla's tips prepared her for the crime parody.

"She reached out to me," the star told People at the UK premiere for The Naked Gun. "And she said, 'Have fun with it. Don't be afraid to be silly.' It's good advice."

Pamela stars alongside Liam Neeson in the new movie, with Liam portraying Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's original Naked Gun character Frank Drebin.

The Baywatch actress also spoke of her joy at landing the role of Beth, a femme fatale who falls for bumbling Los Angeles police Lieutenant Drebin.

"I feel like I've just started my career now, so I'm just really excited to be such a part of this and to play a real character," Pamela shared.

Pamela and Liam's public appearances to promote the film have sparked rumours of a romance between the pair. As Pamela appeared at the UK premiere on Tuesday, she continued to voice her appreciation for her co-star.

"He's so silly and goofy, and so am I, so we got along great on and off camera," the 58-year-old actress said of Liam.

The Naked Gun is released worldwide from 1st August.