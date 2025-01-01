Winona Ryder: 'I was absolutely in love with Al Pacino'

Winona Ryder has recalled being "absolutely" in love with Al Pacino when they worked together.

The pair teamed up for Al's 1996 directorial debut Looking for Richard, which was filmed in New York City. In a new interview with Elle UK, Winona revealed she once had deep feelings for her iconic co-star.

"I was absolutely in love with Al Pacino when I was working with him," the star reflected. "I was actively in love with him. He was obsessed with coffee, and he would take me all over New York - like, to the weirdest places - to try different coffees. I'm 22, or whatever."

While Winona was convinced the pair should explore a romantic relationship, Al - who is three decades older - made it clear he wanted to remain friends.

"Finally, he's dropping me off wherever I'm staying, and I'm like, 'I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you.' And he was like 'Aw, honey, noooo.' Then, like 10 years later, I met his girlfriend, who's younger than me," Winona laughed.

Although Winona was disappointed not to date 85-year-old Al, the pair have remained friends over the years and often meet up.

She shared: "I still play poker with him sometimes. It's the best."

Elsewhere in the interview, Winona touched upon the pressure to maintain a youthful appearance in her industry.

While the 53-year-old star has continued to enjoy success in Hollywood, she admitted the choice of roles has dried up.

"I started my career as the youngest, and I always wanted to be older. I always knew I looked young," Winona explained. "But I also knew that when I started ageing, it was gonna happen fast."

The Stranger Things actress added, "It's nice that people are talking about how it's OK to age, but there's still enormous pressure. Every role I get is for a mother, you know? My career has definitely shifted."