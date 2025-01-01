Gisele Bündchen shares photo of baby son to celebrate her 45th birthday

Gisele Bündchen has offered fans a rare look at her baby son in an emotional post to mark her birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the supermodel shared a series of photos showing her celebrating turning 45 on 20 July.

Among the slideshow was a snap of Gisele and her twin sister Patrícia holding up birthday cakes as well as a group photo from a recent family lunch.

The Brazilian star also posted a sweet image showing her holding her third child, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Joaquim Valente in February, in a baby carrier while they both gaze at a waterfall.

The little one's name has not yet been revealed.

"Haven't been around here much, but I wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the warm birthday wishes," she wrote in the caption. "I'm so grateful for another trip around the sun and even more grateful to have spent it in nature, surrounded by love and my family."

In addition to the baby, Gisele shares son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Elsewhere in the post, the fashion star noted that it was her late mother's birthday this week too. Vânia Nonnenmacher died at the age of 75 in January 2024.

"Today is also my mom's birthday. We miss her deeply, but we know she's always with us. I continue to trust and welcome life with an open heart, holding gratitude for all that is still to come. Sending love to everyone," the 45-year-old added.

After Gisele and NFL quarterback Tom finalised their divorce in 2022, the model went public with her relationship with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim.