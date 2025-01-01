Sacha Baron Cohen unveils 'mid-life crisis' body transformation: 'This is not AI'

Sacha Baron Cohen has stunned fans by unveiling his "mid-life crisis" body transformation.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Borat actor posted a series of photos from a recent cover shoot for the August 2025 issue of U.K. Men's Fitness magazine.

In one of the snaps, a shirtless Sacha displays his ripped physique as he lifts weights in the gym, while in another, he is seen doing pull-ups.

"This is not AI, I really am egotistical enough to do this," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, others use personal trainers. I did all three."

In addition, Sacha admitted he was "hard launching my mid-life crisis" and "debuting my new character: middle-aged man who replaced beer with protein shakes".

The 53-year-old is believed to have switched up his fitness routine to prepare for the role of Mephisto in the new Marvel Television series, Ironheart.

Co-starring Dominque Thorne, Lyric Ross, and Anthony Ramos, the show premiered last month.

Elsewhere in the post, Sacha credited personal trainer Alfonso Moretti for "doing the unthinkable - putting up with me for 25 mins a day".

While in his own post, Alfonso praised Sacha for "trusting the process".

"I could not be more proud of @sachabaroncohen !!!" he gushed. "Not only did he earn better health and fitness with incredible aesthetics...but also... The COVER of Men's Fitness!!! From Borat to Buff full article coming this Friday!"

In April 2024, Sacha and actress Isla Fisher announced that they had filed for divorce the previous year after 13 years of marriage. The former couple shares three children.