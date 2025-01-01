Teddi Mellencamp opens up about the effects of her cancer treatment

Teddi Mellencamp has opened up about the effects of her cancer treatment.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has revealed that she has decided to pause her immunotherapy treatment amid her battle with stage four cancer.

During Wednesday's episode of her Two T's in a Pod podcast, Teddi explained that she had initially felt good after undergoing multiple surgeries and starting radiation and immunotherapy treatment.

However, her health has deteriorated in recent weeks.

"Essentially, I haven't been feeling good for about a month, which was kind of shocking to me, and I think, mentally did a lot to me," she shared.

She then recalled struggling to open her eyes and speak coherently.

As a result, Teddi had an emergency appointment with her doctor, who told her that the immunotherapy was making her unwell.

"They did a bunch of scans and everything's looking good, everything's shrinking," The 44-year-old said. "They're not seeing a bunch but so it's showing that why I medically feel so sick is from the immunotherapy."

"So we're going to take a little break on the immunotherapy to get my body back feeling stronger," she continued. "And I'm on steroids and we're doing everything that we can to get me back to feeling like I can do this, I can do all the things."

The reality star was diagnosed with skin cancer in October 2022. In February this year, she announced that the cancer had spread to her lungs and brain.

Teddi later revealed that, after undergoing emergency surgery to remove some of the tumours in her brain, more were found during a scan in April.

However, weeks before her latest update, she shared that her recent scans showed that the tumours were shrinking.