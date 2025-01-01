Hulk Hogan dies at 71

Hulk Hogan has died at 71.

According to TMZ, the WWE legend passed away on Thursday at his home in Clearwater, Florida. Emergency responders were reportedly dispatched to the residence after he suffered cardiac arrest.

The tragic news comes just weeks after his wife, Sky Daily, denied rumours that Hogan was in a coma, assuring fans at the time that his heart was "strong" as he recovered from recent surgeries.

Born Terry Bollea, Hogan made his professional wrestling debut in 1977. He earned the nickname "Hulk" thanks to his towering 6'7" frame and a talk show appearance alongside The Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno, where the host noted Hogan appeared even bigger than the superhero actor himself.

Hogan's rise to fame began when he joined the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) in 1979.

He later catapulted into superstardom in 1984 after winning the WWE Heavyweight Championship, launching the phenomenon known as "Hulkamania" and helping to bring professional wrestling into the mainstream.

In 2005, Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He was honoured again in 2020 as part of the legendary wrestling group New World Order.

He retired from wrestling in 2012.

Outside of wrestling, he appeared in several films, including Rocky III in 1982, No Holds Barred in 1989, Suburban Commando in 1991 and Mr. Nanny in 1993.

He also starred in the 1994 action series Thunder in Paradise and headlined the VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best, which aired from 2005 to 2007 and gave fans an inside look at his family life.

Hogan is survived by his wife Daily, his two children, Brooke and Nick, from his previous marriage to Linda Hogan, and his grandchildren, Oliver and Molly.