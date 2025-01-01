Jason Momoa insists his actor son isn’t a nepo baby.

The Aquaman star’s 16-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa has landed a key role in Dune: Part Three, but his famous father says the teenager got the part without any help from him.

Jason told Extra: “He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good.

“He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him.”

Nakoa-Wolf, the son of Jason Momoa and 56-year-old actor Lisa Bonet, has been cast in Denis Villeneuve’s third Dune instalment alongside Silo star Ida Brooke, 17.

The two young actors will portray the twin children of Paul Atreides (played by 29-year-old Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (27-year-old Zendaya.)

The film, which follows the events of Frank Herbert’s second novel, Dune Messiah, continues the story of Paul Atreides as he becomes emperor.

Jason, 45, originally played Duncan Idaho in Villeneuve’s 2021 Dune film but did not appear in Dune: Part Two, which was released in 2024.

He is confirmed to return in the third instalment, though details about his character’s reappearance remain unclear.

In the original book series, Duncan is resurrected as a clone – known as a ghola – following his death.

Jason added to Extra about Nakoa-Wolf’s achievement: “You want your children to be better than you, and I really, actually believe he is. I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age.

“There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding shit down with Denis Villeneuve.

“We raised him beautiful. We raised our children… it’s just, you know, being loved and being confident in themselves… that is what he is. He’s very confident.”

The actor was speaking at the premiere in Hawaii of the Chief of War, at which he appeared alongside Nakoa-Wolf and his daughter, 17-year-old Lola Iolani.

The historical drama series, which explores the unification of the Hawaiian Islands in the 18th century, marks one of Jason’s major projects outside the Dune franchise.

In Dune, Jason’s Duncan Idaho character was the loyal swordmaster and mentor to Paul Atreides.

His character was killed near the film’s climax while defending Paul and Lady Jessica (portrayed by 56-year-old Rebecca Ferguson) from Sardaukar forces.