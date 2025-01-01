Fans to get their first look at Avatar: Fire and Ash this weekend

A trailer for the new blockbuster is set to debut exclusively in cinemas before screenings of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The official Avatar X account confirmed the first trailer for the third film in James Cameron’s sci-fi franchise will not be released online but will instead be shown only in theatres ahead of Marvel Studios’ latest release.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is due to arrive in cinemas on 19 December.

Two more sequels are scheduled to follow on 21 December 2029 and 19 December 2031.

The trailer was first unveiled to industry attendees at CinemaCon in April.

It returns to the world of Pandora and introduces two new Na’vi tribes – the Wind Traders and the Fire People.

The Wind Traders are seen flying through the skies on balloon-like contraptions, while the Fire People, their rivals, ride flying beasts.

The footage shows the two clans in conflict, with one Na’vi hit by a flaming arrow.

“We can not live like this, baby,” Jake Sully, played by 48-year-old Sam Worthington, tells his wife Neytiri, portrayed by 46-year-old Zoe Saldaña, in the trailer. “We can not live with this hate.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash picks up after Avatar: The Way of Water, which followed Jake and his family as they joined the ocean-dwelling Metkayina tribe in their fight against the human-led Resources Development Administration.

In the new film, the conflict shifts to the Ash People – a breakaway Na’vi group that has turned against Jake’s clan and their spiritual traditions.

Both Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) earned more than $2 billion at the global box office, making them the first and third highest-grossing films of all time.

If Fire and Ash reaches similar numbers, the Avatar series will become the only film franchise with three entries to surpass $2 billion.

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in cinemas this weekend.