Nicole Kidman applies for Portuguese residency

Nicole Kidman has applied for residency in Portugal.

The Babygirl actor submitted her paperwork to the country's immigration agency earlier this week, according to local media outlet SIC Notícias.

Kidman, who was seen stepping out of a private jet in Cascais - a wealthy seaside enclave just outside of Lisbon - is reportedly browsing for a lavish new pad.

The Oscar-winner is said to be eyeing up a property at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club - a luxury development about 130km south of Lisbon, which is known as a favourite among the Hollywood elite. George Clooney and Paris Hilton enjoy spending time here, and it is also a base for Princess Eugenie.

Husband Keith Urban was not mentioned in the documents.

The New York Post reports that the Blue Ain't Your Colour singer was unable to break away from touring for the trip.

"Keith was unable to be in Portugal for this appointment as he is currently on tour in the US, and it is mandatory for applicants to be physically present to apply for the visa," The Post reported.

"He is scheduled to submit his application at a later date that works with his tour schedule."

The Portugal Golden Visa program allows investors to obtain residency through real estate investment. Kidman and Urban already own a home in Lisbon.