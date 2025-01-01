Anne Burrell's death ruled as suicide

The cause of death of US TV host Anne Burrell has been revealed.

The longtime co-host of Food Network's Worst Cooks in America died by suicide, the New York Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed.

The chef died by "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine".

Burrell, known for her trademark spiky blonde hair and sparkly personality, died at her home in New York City on 17 June. She was 55.

The New York City Police Department said that Burrell was found "unconscious and unresponsive" and pronounced dead at the scene.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend - her smile lit up every room she entered," her family said in a statement at the time.

"Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Burrell began her television career as a sous chef on Iron Chef America, eventually landing her own Emmy-nominated show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which ran for nine seasons.

Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she married in October 2021.