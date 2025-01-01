Rebel Wilson sued over alleged sabotage

Rebel Wilson is being sued amid claims she sabotaged her movie The Deb.

A new lawsuit claims the comedian "deliberately undermined" the release of her movie The Deb.

On 24 July, A.I. Film, the production company behind 45-year-old Wilson's directorial debut, filed a lawsuit in an Australian court alleging she intentionally spread misinformation about the movie online in order to damage her production partners and prevent the film from being released.

"Wilson threatened the Australian distributor of the film that she would obtain an injunction to prevent its release, when the contractual documents plainly prevented her from obtaining an injunction," the lawsuit alleged, according to documents obtained by the publication.

"As a result of that threat, the Australian distributor withdrew its proposal to distribute the film."

The suit is the latest in a string of legal misadventures for Wilson.

In July last year, three of The Deb's producers filed a defamation lawsuit against Wilson, describing her as a "bully", after she posted a video to social media in which she accused them of sabotaging the movie's chance to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

After Wilson in turn accused the producers of "inappropriate behaviour towards the lead actress of the film", the movie's star Charlotte MacInnes, 25, filed a supporting statement describing Wilson's claims as "completely false and absurd".