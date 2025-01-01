Jim Parsons declares Trump move 'literally criminal'

Jim Parsons has declared a political move by Donald Trump to be "literally criminal".

The Big Bang Theory alum slammed the US president for axing funding to an LGBTQ crisis hotline service.

Sweeping cost-cutting reforms by the Trump administration triggered the end of funding for specialised counsellors trained to assist LGBTQ youth.

Jim, 52, was open in his condemnation of the decision.

"I think it's quite literally criminal," he told MSNBC's The Weekend. "It's one of the kinds of decisions that you're like, there's no good reason for it. It doesn't matter what reason you ever put towards it or say it's the reason it's happening, it's never going to be justified."

In 2022, the "988 Suicide & Crisis Hotline" added an option specifically for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender young people. In three years, the specialised counselling service was accessed nearly 1.5 million times.

Jim, a longtime advocate for the LGBTQ community, added he worried the funding cuts were geared towards sending a message to LGBT youth.

"It is only hurtful and it feels like it's only being done in order to make a point," he said. "We're getting rid of this because we want to make sure certain people understand they're not welcome here."