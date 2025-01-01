Jamie Lee Curtis is 'very excited' about Murder, She Wrote movie

Jamie Lee Curtis is "very excited" about her new Murder, She Wrote movie.

The actress will step into the shoes of Dame Angela Lansbury to play mystery writer-turned-amateur detective Jessica Fletcher in a new film based on the long-running TV show of the same name and Jamie has admitted she can't wait to start filming on the project.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "Oh, it's … happening. We're a minute away, but yeah, [I'm] very excited. Very excited.

"But I'm tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting. I have a couple of other things to hustle, but then I'll get to enjoy that work."

Murder, She Wrote starred Lansbury - who died in 2022 aged 96 - and ran for 12 seasons from 1984 to 1996. Bosses at NBC had previously planned to revive the show with Oscar winning actress Octavia Spencer, but reports from early 2014 suggested the project had been canned.

Curtis is currently busy promoting her new movie Freakier Friday with Lindsay Lohan - a sequel to the pair's 2003 comedy Freaky Friday - which is due for release in early August.

The Oscar-winning movie star previously revealed she loved working with Lohan again and admitted the younger actress "taught" her "so much" on set for a second time.

She told Variety: "She has taught me so much. She has her team, where her two people would be standing on either side of a camera holding a big light.

"It’s Lindsay lighting - that would have been good branding - they hold lights so that we look better.

"So, I’ve learned a lot from her already. We had a good time. We love each other."

She added to the publication of the second film: "It’s a movie for today. It is a happy, nostalgic, funny, sweet, heartfelt, Disney movie right at the end of the summer.

"There haven’t been a lot of movies for women, and this is a love letter to every mother, grandma, sister, cousin and daughter."

Curtis has several other projects in the works including a TV version of Patricia Cornwell's book Scarpetta alongside Nicole Kidman, scam movie Sender and spy drama Spychosis.