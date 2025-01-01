Vanessa Kirby loved shooting Avengers: Doomsday while pregnant

Vanessa Kirby found filming an Avengers movie while pregnant to be the "coolest thing".

The 37-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with Paul Rabil, and Vanessa has revealed that she relished the experience of filming Avengers: Doomsday while pregnant.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Vanessa shared: "As you know, I'm pregnant and it's been the coolest thing to be shooting an Avengers movie while pregnant."

Vanessa also praised Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and directors Anthony and Joe Russo for helping her to navigate the challenge of shooting the new movie while carrying her unborn baby.

The film star said: " [The Russo brothers, the film's directors] been utterly amazing. The Russos and Kevin and the whole team. It's been very cool to do that."

Vanessa debuted her growing baby bump during a red carpet appearance in May.

And the actress recently discussed the difference between her real baby bump and using a fake belly for her role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Vanessa shared: "I honestly think a lot of people think it's a stunt of some kind. It's just crazy timing.

"Essentially, the fake belly is like a foam thing. When it's a foam, it feels very light and a bit silly. So I kept saying to Flick, who looks after my costume, 'I want more. It needs to be heavier.'

"So we would try all these different things and eventually she kind of put heavy rice packets in the belly and it got so heavy, [and] I got really bad backache. And actually it's nothing like this. This is ... way lighter. So, I gave myself a backache for no reason at all."

Meanwhile, Vanessa recently claimed that playing Sue Storm in the new Fantastic Four movie has prepared her for motherhood.

Speaking about her character's pregnancy, Vanessa told People: "Sue was never sat down. She was never huffing and puffing about it."

The actress also admitted that she was "changed" by the experience of starring in the Fantastic Four film.

Vanessa - who made her relationship with Paul, a retired lacrosse player, Instagram official in 2023 - told People: "She was absolutely a mother, and of course, in the comics, that's so definitively her. But she's also been a team member that defends, that goes up against great threats.

"I literally had the lived experience of somebody who was doing this incredibly sacred thing and fulfilling what she needed to do at the same time as a woman and a team member, and that changed me."