Jamie Lee Curtis confirms Murder, She Wrote reboot

Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed a Murder, She Wrote reboot is in the works.

In December it was reported the actress was set to star in Universal's big screen adaptation of the popular TV series.

Curtis shed some light on the project earlier this week while on the red carpet for her latest movie Freakier Friday.

"Oh it's," the star teased as she took a dramatic pause during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Happening."

As the 66-year-old actress continued to discuss the new project, she explained there are a few other work commitments to get through before she can fully focus on Murder, She Wrote.

"We're a minute away. But very excited. Very excited," Curtis added. "But I'm tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting. I have a couple other things to hustle and then I'll get to enjoy that work."

Murder, She Wrote ran for 12 series from 1984 to 1996 and starred Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher, a crime writer turned detective.

The film reboot will see Curtis take on the lead role of Fletcher, with a script from Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Amy Pascal will produce the project.

In September 2023, it was revealed a Murder, She Wrote movie was being adapted for the big screen before the Hollywood strikes.