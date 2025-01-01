John Cena and Sly Stallone pay tribute to 'wonderful' Hulk Hogan

John Cena and Sly Stallone have led tributes to late wrestling icon, Hulk Hogan.

On Thursday, a representative for the professional wrestler - real name Terry Bollea - announced that he had died "surrounded by his loved ones". He was 71.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we confirm we have lost a legend," they commented. "At this time of grief, we ask that everyone please respect the privacy of his family and friends. May we all take solace in the wonderful memories he left behind for the millions of fans worldwide whose lives he touched for more than four decades. He will be missed, but never forgotten."

Following the sad news, Cena posted a throwback photo of Hogan fighting André the Giant.

The wrestler-turned-actor didn't add a caption.

Meanwhile, Stallone shared a heartfelt message in which he recalled working with Hogan on the set of the 1982 movie, Rocky III.

"I had the pleasure of meeting this brilliant personality and showman when he was 26 years old. He was absolutely wonderful and his amazing skill made Rocky three incredibly special. My heart breaks. I think that he's gone...," the actor wrote alongside a still from the film.

In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) co-founder Vince McMahon described Hogan as a "treasure".

"Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world," he said in a statement. "He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon. His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled - and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved."

Dennis Rodman called Hogan a "great friend indeed", while retired wrestler Jake "the Snake" Roberts noted that the athlete's "memory and legacy will live forever".

Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump remembered Hogan as "strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart".

"He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week," the American leader continued, referring to the time the TV star ripped his shirt during a speech at the event last year. "He entertained fans from all over the world, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"

Hogan was married to Linda Claridge, with whom he shared daughter Brooke and son Nick, from 1983 until 2007.

He was married to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 until they divorced in 2022, and tied the knot with yoga instructor Sky Daily in September 2023.