Winona Ryder once kept rotisserie chicken carcass from Christopher Walken

Winona Ryder has confessed to keeping a rotisserie chicken carcass bought by Christopher Walken.

During an interview for the September 2025 issue of ELLE UK magazine, the Stranger Things actress recalled how the Hollywood legend once gave her a cooked chicken from a supermarket.

Speaking to the journalist, Winona described how she kept the carcass for a "weirdly long time" because it came from Christopher.

In a follow-up message confirming the quirky story, the Heathers star noted that she now only has the wishbone.

"I still have the wishbone and am trying to make it into a necklace," she stated.

Winona and Christopher, 82, co-starred in the 2014 political thriller, Turks & Caicos.

Representatives for the Oscar-winning actor have not yet responded to the story.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Winona gushed over her current partner, fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn.

When asked whether they would tie the knot one day, the 53-year-old noted she was "never the girl who dreamt of a wedding".

But when the reporter suggested they could get married at the City Lights Bookstore in San Francisco, Winona seemed intrigued.

"Wow, that is such a good idea," she smiled.

Winona and Scott have been together since 2011.