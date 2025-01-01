Sacha Baron Cohen denies using Ozempic to achieve ripped physique

Sacha Baron Cohen has shut down speculation suggesting he used weight-loss drug Ozempic to achieve his body transformation.

Earlier this week, the Borat actor posted a series of photos from a recent cover shoot for the August 2025 issue of U.K. Men's Fitness magazine.

In one of the snaps, a shirtless Sacha displays his ripped physique as he lifts weights in the gym, while in another, he is seen doing pull-ups.

"This is not AI, I really am egotistical enough to do this," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, others use personal trainers. I did all three."

However, after the mention of Ozempic began to generate headlines, a representative for Sacha issued a statement to MailOnline in which they clarified that he was "only joking" about taking the medication. They also maintained that the British star's new appearance was "all down to hard work".

A short time later, the 53-year-old also emphasised that he hadn't used Ozempic in a post on his Instagram Stories.

"Despite reports, I did not take Ozempic. I got this body the honourable way. Paying a personal trainer a lot of money," he teased.

Ozempic is a brand name for a semaglutide medication that is used for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and long-term weight management.

The 53-year-old is believed to have switched up his fitness routine to prepare for the role of Mephisto in the new Marvel Television series, Ironheart.

Co-starring Dominque Thorne, Lyric Ross, and Anthony Ramos, the show premiered last month.