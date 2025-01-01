Giuliana Rancic reacts to cancellation of E! News: 'End of an era'

Giuliana Rancic has reacted to the cancellation of E! News after 32 years on air.

On Thursday, editors at Variety reported that the celebrity-focused show will end later this year.

Following the news, Giuliana took to Instagram to thank all the loyal viewers who supported her and the programme.

The TV personality served as a reporter and co-anchor from 2002 until 2021.

"For 20 incredible years, E! News was my second home and family," she wrote. "As the show comes to an end, I feel so fortunate to have been a part of this pop culture phenomenon that aired in over 100 countries and allowed me to travel around the globe, meeting the most amazing and loyal viewers. Thank you to every single one of you for letting us into your homes every night. Anchoring E! News was my dream job and the professional honor of a lifetime #endofanera."

In addition, current E! News contributor Jason Kennedy insisted he will "always love" the show.

"End of an era for sure, and although I was just a contributor in this second iteration of E! News, it still stings," he posted. "Very talented humans lost their jobs in this frustrating and ever-changing business we call television. It was fun coming back to my old stomping grounds and hanging with my friends. I lose track of how many people ask me how to navigate this industry right now. I HAVE NO IDEA! Sometimes it feels easier to pivot and try something new, but for many of us, this is all we know. I'll stick with it if you do too. I'll always love you @enews!"

E! News began airing in 1991 but was cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Executives brought back the series in 2022.

It's believed new episodes will continue to air until 25 September.

At present, E! is owned by NBCUniversal. However, as part of a new deal, it will be folded into the Comcast spinoff Versant.